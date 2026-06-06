Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders and Sam Altman are all talking about public ownership in AI

WASHINGTON (AP) — OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has met with Sen. Bernie Sanders to discuss public ownership in AI companies — a meeting that highlighted the tension between AI powerhouses and policymakers. President Donald Trump also expressed interest in the idea, showing how the two politicians, fueled by populism, are embracing the concept. But concerns about AI’s impact are growing, with backlash over data centers in local communities and job prospects. Policymakers are exploring AI regulation, with bipartisan efforts in Congress and oversight from the Trump administration.