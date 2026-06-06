Merkley: Republicans Vote to Ignore Working Americans and Cater to Trump’s Demands

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Ranking Member of the Senate Budget Committee, released the below statement after Senate Republicans voted to pass their funding bill that will give Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) nearly $70 billion. This bill provides zero relief to working families who are facing sky-high costs.

“It is insanity to send $70 billion of Americans’ hard-earned money to two rogue agencies that are already sitting on a $100 billion treasure chest of unspent funds. Adding insult to injury, Republicans refused to accept commonsense reforms that would put an end to these agencies’ dangerous secret police tactics.

“In addition, Republicans turned their backs on American families, rejecting every Democratic proposal to redirect funds to address the rising cost of health care, housing, and child care.

“Democrats scored a big win, stripping the bill of a billion dollars that Trump wanted to use to build his gold-plated ballroom boondoggle. And Democrats’ ferocious opposition to Trump’s $1.8 billion ‘Cash for Cronies’ slush fund caused the acting Attorney General to disavow the plan. But even on that, Republicans rejected Democratic amendments that would have put a stake through the heart of this corrupt undertaking.

“Democrats are fighting to put an end to these families lose, billionaires win policies. Democrats have a better vision for the future: families thrive and the billionaire-class pay their fair share,” said Ranking Member Jeff Merkley.

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