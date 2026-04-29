3-year-old steals the show with Little League walk-up

A California toddler couldn’t help but feel the music when his walk-up song came on during a Little League baseball game.

In a viral TikTok video shared by Melissa Roque, Roque’s 3-year-old son, Vince, shows off his individuality by swaying to rapper Kendrick Lamar’s “tv off.” The video has picked up over 3.6 million views since Roque shared it on March 12.

Vince seemed so in tune with the catchy track, he walked past the plate and nearly forgot to head up to bat.

Roque told ABC News Vince is a member of the West End Little League in San Bernardino, California, and “is always known for being such a character.”

“This clip was his very first game so his walk up song completely distracted him from the game as he is a fan of Kendrick Lamar music!” Roque explained in an email.

Roque also credits Vince’s outsized confidence to “his amazing coach Carlos and his wife Araceli.”