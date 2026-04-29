Operation Bear Claw brings on forced hibernation for faux foursome

Four Californians decided they’d cooked up a honey of a scheme in 2024. They’d dress up in a bear costume, destroy some luxury cars and walk away with a fat insurance settlement.

For awhile, it worked, with the crime quartet getting their paws on nearly $150,000.

Eventually, however, insurance inspectors got suspicious and reviewed surveillance footage of the “bear” ripping up the interior of the suspects’ 2010 Rolls Royce Ghost.

That’s when the faux foursome discovered their costume was “bear-ly” believable, since the insurance guys were onto them. Inspectors went on to figure out this wasn’t the only time they’d worked the scam.

Now, three of the four bear impersonators are set to do 180 days of jail time as part of a plea deal for felony insurance fraud, as well as pay back the money. The other is due back in court in September.

“Oh, bother,” in the words of Winnie the Pooh.