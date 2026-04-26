Fast-food restaurants push toward more high-protein menu options

Fast-food chains are leaning into adding more high-protein menu options as customers trying to hit protein goals also become increasingly conscious of affordability amid rising food costs.

Quick service restaurants from burger chains to coffee shops have all made the push toward more protein.

McDonald’s unveiled a new menu Tuesday that visually highlights options with more than 15 grams of protein, like the Egg McMuffin with 17 grams and the McDouble with 22 grams.

Starbucks first launched protein lattes and cold foam last September, with a 24-ounce Iced Vanilla Protein Latte with 40 grams of protein on the upper end of the scale. Dunkin’ rolled out protein milk-enhanced refreshers and other caffeinated drinks earlier this year.

In January, Subway created new Protein Pockets that are packed with more than 20 grams. Chipotle recently debuted protein snack cups ranging from 15 to 81 grams.

Registered dietitian Lauren Kremer normally tells clients 30 to 40 grams of protein per meal is the sweet spot, but with a variety of options out there, she told ABC News people need to consider all the factors.

“My take is that’s great if we’re not adding a lot of sugar and a ton of caffeine,” Kremer said.

Kremer’s a fan of the Protein Pockets because they have “20 grams of protein and less than 500 calories,” which she said is “perfect — for a meal.”

Chipotle has some of the biggest protein-per-meal options, with one item topping out at 81 grams.

“It’s also a lot of food here — maybe 80 grams is perfect for you,” Kremer said, adding that she would recommend splitting it with someone.

There are other small tactics that can help cut down on calories when ordering fast food, such as ordering a burger without the bun.