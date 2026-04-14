The jig is up, the news is out, they finally found the ‘renegade’ emu

While not exactly in fear for its life from the long arm of the law, this emu was living out other parts of that one Styx song.

The Powhatan Sheriff’s Office in Virginia reports in a Facebook post that it teamed up with local animal control to “wrangle a renegade Emu.”

“Cpl. Baggett devised and put into action a moveable ‘fence’ utilizing crime scene tape,” the post reads. “Her knowledge and experience with large birds was instrumental in getting the Emu, who’s name is ‘Possum,’ into his owner’s trailer.”

The sheriff adds, “Thank you to the neighbor who found Possum and the owner who responded quickly with a trailer.”

Perhaps Possum’s owner thanked the Sheriff’s Office by quoting another Styx lyric, “Domo arigato.”