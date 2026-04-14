Whoa, we’re halfway there, whoa-oh, rescuing a bear

If Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer” is the anthem of New Jersey, perhaps this story will convince them to record a new version, “Livin’ for This Bear.”

New Jersey State Police report in a Facebook post that a lone bear cub was spotted stranded in a roadside ditch off I-78.

“Upon arrival, troopers found the small cub alone and in need of assistance,” the post reads. “He was safely secured, transported back to the barracks, and later released to the Department of Environmental Protection for proper care.”

It adds, “Thanks to the swift response of the troopers, the cub is now safe and receiving the attention he needs.”

“Take my claw,” we imagine the bear saying. “We’ll make it, I swear,” the trooper probably replied. Whoa-oh, rescuing a bear.