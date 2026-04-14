Strangers raise over $76,000 for delivery driver who went above and beyond

Strangers are paying it forward, raising thousands of dollars for an Idaho delivery driver who went above and beyond.

Brian Wilson and Katey Wilson shared a doorbell camera video of Domino’s delivery driver Dan Simpson on March 28, and it already has more than 2.6 million views.

In the clip, Simpson explains the restaurant was out of Diet Coke, so he made a detour to a separate store to pick it up.

Brian Wilson offers to tip Simpson more after hearing about the caring gesture, but Simpson declines, saying $6.60 was already “a good tip,” before adding he’d worked at Domino’s for 14 years and is retiring in April.



Wilson told ABC News via email that he was “honestly shocked” at Simpson’s kind action. He added that because he and his wife are visually impaired, a quick trip to the store isn’t always possible.

“My wife is legally blind, [and] her condition has progressed past mine at this point, but I am still limited to day-driving only. When the sun goes down, there’s no chance of a quick ‘run to the store’ to pick up goods — so we rely on deliveries quite a bit,” he wrote.”We’ve never had someone go out of their way like that, and we thought it deserved to be shared.”

The Wilsons were so touched they started an online fundraiser that has already raised over $76,000.

In a statement, Domino’s said the company was “incredibly proud” of Simpson and the care he shows to customers.

“What may have felt like a small gesture to Dan made a meaningful difference to his customers, and that spirit of thoughtfulness is something we deeply value,” Domino’s stated in part. “Dan’s actions are a powerful reminder that small acts of service can sometimes leave the greatest impact.”