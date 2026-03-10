Seahawks say goodbye to Kenneth Walker and Welcome Back to Shaheed and Jobe

Chiefs land Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker on a 3-year deal worth up to $45M, AP source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs and Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker have agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $45 million, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because deals cannot become official until the new league year begins Wednesday. Walker fills perhaps the biggest need for the Chiefs with Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco both free agents. He ran for 3,555 yards and 29 touchdowns over four seasons with the Seahawks. He also had 135 yards in a 29-13 win over the Patriots in the Super Bowl to earn MVP honors.

Rashid Shaheed returning to the Seahawks on a $51 million, 3-year deal, AP source says

Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed is returning to the Super Bowl champion Seahawks on a $51 million, three-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the contract hasn’t been finalized. Shaheed had 59 catches for 687 yards and two touchdowns last season for Seattle and New Orleans. He was acquired before the trade deadline and helped the Seahawks down the stretch and in the postseason. He had TDs on kickoff and punt returns for Seattle. The Seahawks and cornerback Josh Jobe have also agreed to a three-year contract, according to another person with knowledge of the situation.

Seahawks bring back cornerback Josh Jobe on a 3-year deal, AP source says

SEATTLE (AP) — The Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks and cornerback Josh Jobe have agreed to a three-year contract. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Monday because the deal hadn’t been announced. The 27-year-old Jobe spent the last two seasons with the Seahawks after starting his career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He signed with Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama. Jobe started a career-high 15 games last season.