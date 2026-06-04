6/04 Sports Brief

Jalen Brunson scores 30 and Knicks finish on 11-0 run, steal Game 1 from Spurs with 105-95 win

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The New York Knicks’ winning streak lives on, and they struck first in the NBA Finals. Jalen Brunson scored 30 points, Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the Knicks erased a 14-point second-half deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 105-95 in Game 1 of the finals on Wednesday night. OG Anunoby had 17 points for New York — which has won 12 consecutive playoff games, the sventh team to have such a streak in NBA history. Victor Wembanyama had 26 points and 12 rebounds for the Spurs, but he shot 6 for 21 from the field in his finals debut.

Wembanyama scores 26 but struggles from field in NBA Finals debut as Spurs fall to Knicks in Game 1

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama got blessed by nuns before the game, got the loudest ovation when the starters were announced, pumped his fist to the crowd a few times and generally seemed to enjoy his first taste of the NBA Finals. Until the ending. The French star had 26 points in his finals debut, though had to work for all of them. The worst part of all for Wembanyama, the best defensive player in the game, was seeing the Knicks score the game’s final 11 points and stealing away home-court advantage with a 105-95 victory.

AP exclusive: Iran players describe how the war affects their World Cup preparations

ANTALYA, Turkey (AP) — Iran is heading to the World Cup amid tensions with the main host nation, creating a unique situation in tournament history. Two Iranian players shared their struggles to stay focused on soccer. Saeid Ezatolahi, a 29-year-old midfielder, said it’s challenging to manage the political situation while preparing for his third World Cup. The team has been training in Turkey and plans to move to Tijuana, Mexico, due to visa issues. Mohammad Ghorbani, attending his first World Cup, emphasized the importance of playing for their people. He said the team aims to bring joy and pride to Iranians.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred worries cap proposal could lead to repeat of 1994-95 strike

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred worries the owners’ salary cap proposal could lead to a work stoppage like the one that canceled the 1994 World Series. Owners last week made their first cap proposal since then, citing the failure of the luxury tax system. Manfred says the current system isn’t working and emphasized the need for a framework to address competitive balance. Players have vowed to fight the cap. The current collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1, and management is expected to impose a lockout. MLB would limit spending in 2027 and establish a payroll floor to force some teams to spend more.

Arrest warrant issued for 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk for misdemeanor speeding charge

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk on a misdemeanor charge of exhibition of speeding. District attorney’s spokesman Sean Webby confirmed the warrant has been issued in response to a video Aiyuk posted to social media last December that appeared to show him speeding on the road in front of Levi’s Stadium.

Down 0-1 in Stanley Cup Final, Hurricanes coach on top line vs. Vegas: ‘We need them to get going’

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes stars are struggling in the Stanley Cup final against the Vegas Golden Knights. Their top scorers, Seth Jarvis, Sebastian Aho, and Andrei Svechnikov, have gone cold in the playoffs. This wasn’t a problem in earlier rounds, but now it could cost them the championship. Vegas won the opener 5-4, and Game 2 is Thursday night. Coach Rod Brind’Amour is urging his stars to step up. The trio has only scored three times at even strength in 14 playoff games. Teammates and coaches remain hopeful they’ll find their rhythm before it’s too late.

Amid talk of Trump attending NBA Finals game in New York, Silver says sports can be unifying

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — There has been no announcement that President Donald Trump plans to attend an NBA Finals game at New York’s Madison Square Garden next week. However, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver hinted at Trump’s intentions Wednesday when he said sports remain something that unifies even in divided times. Silver, without saying Trump’s name, responded to a question about “unique people” coming to finals games in New York and how the league prepares for such events. The New York Post, citing anonymous sources, reported Wednesday that Garden officials have “performed security walkthroughs” in anticipation of a Trump visit.

Nick Saban lends support to college sports bill as SEC, Big Ten push back

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Alabama football coach Nick Saban has testified in support of a bipartisan bill to overhaul college athletics. Saban told the Senate Commerce Committee Wednesday that it’s time to “tap the brakes” on a system where players can increasingly earn millions of dollars while moving between freely between schools. The leaders committee held the hearing as they push legislation that they hope can break the congressional gridlock over how to regulate college athletics. But the SEC and the Big Ten oppose the bill and said it “leaves critical issues unresolved.” GOP Sen. Bernie Moreno also said he had “grave concerns” about the legislation.

Argentina’s World Cup title defense draws a frenzy in Kansas City as Messi nurses a hamstring strain

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Argentina is drawing a crowd wherever it goes as it prepares for the World Cup. Fans have gathered outside their Kansas City hotel, and hundreds of reporters attended their first open training session on Wednesday. Argentina will begin its title defense against Algeria on June 16 at Arrowhead Stadium. Coach Lionel Scaloni revealed the 26-man roster last week, featuring Lionel Messi and 17 players from the team that won four years ago. Messi is dealing with muscle fatigue and may miss upcoming friendlies. The team will train in Kansas City until departing for matches against Honduras and Iceland.

Commissioner Adam Silver, at finals, says NBA continues to move toward league in Europe

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The NBA is making continued progress on its plans to start a league in Europe, Commissioner Adam Silver said before the start of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night. Those plans — a joint effort involving the NBA and FIBA, the sport’s global governing body — have been in the works for years, but are nearing a launch at a particularly exciting time for the game in Europe with the burgeoning superstardom of San Antonio star Victor Wembanyama.