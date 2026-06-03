98-year-old wing-walks his way to Guinness World Record

Most of us just hope to still be able to walk at 98, but one British man’s done something considerably better: He’s now the world’s oldest wing-walker.

On Saturday, Harry Heasman managed to stay atop a plane more than 1,000 feet above the ground for more than nine minutes. A rep from Guinness World Records was on hand at Duxford Airfield in Cambridge to certify him on the spot.

“I have dreamed of doing this since I was a young child and to finally live that dream at 98 years old and to be a Guinness World Records title holder is beyond anything I could have ever imagined,” Heasman said.

The WWII vet trained for 11 months to get ready, and used the feat as a fundraiser for Lennox Children’s Cancer Fund to honor his wife and son, whom he lost to the disease.