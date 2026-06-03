Press your luck: Ohio man wins lotto multiple times in less than a year

If you dream of winning the lottery — and who doesn’t? — you can take inspiration from one Ohio man who’s won multiple times in less than a year.

Identified only by his first name, Antwan’s winning streak started when he won $50,000 through Pick 5 in November. Next, he picked up $10,000 from a Billion scratcher in March.

His winning streak continued to the tune of $500 on Pick 3. Then on May 21, he brought it home in a big way once again.

Initially winning $50, he bought five more tickets, leading to four more wins ranging from $20 to $50. Wanting to press his luck one more time, Antwan bought a single Extreme Cash scraper. His winnings there? Another $50,000.

He left employees at the gas station a tip before rushing off to tell his wife at work. They plan to spend the money on improvements to their home and their family hair salon, and to take a cruise.