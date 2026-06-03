Up-and-coming oinker abandoned at hotel, falls into police custody

You can’t exactly call it the pinnacle of a policeman’s career, but officers in Slidell, Louisiana, have been playing hide-and-seek with a piglet.

Officers posted about their pig adventure on Monday, which started with a call about an animal causing a ruckus at a local hotel. Once they arrived at the scene, the promiscuous porker hid under the squad car.

After some careful coaxing, the men in blue were able to lure the pig into custody and turn it over to the Slidell Animal Shelter for some TLC from the vet.

Officers believe the piglet had been abandoned.