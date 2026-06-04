As summer heat looms, Warnick pushes for wildfire insurance transparency and central Washington water security

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — With the start of summer at hand, state Sen. Judy Warnick, R-Moses Lake, is encouraging state leaders to address seasonal water insecurity and the lack of transparency surrounding how rural wildfire insurance is rated.

As central Washington communities brace for the hot, dry months ahead, they face heavy demands on regional water supplies and the annual threat of wildfire smoke. Warnick is calling for a common-sense approach to rural resilience and consumer rights.

“Folks out here just want a fair shake and a clear answer,” said Warnick. “If a family is doing the hard, expensive work of clearing brush, creating defensible space, and keeping their property safe from fire, they have every right to know exactly how their insurance company is sizing them up. We need a system where homeowners can actually see their risk scores, understand the math behind them, and get the credit they deserve for protecting their property.”

To help families get those answers, Warnick prime-sponsored Senate Bill 5928. This consumer-protection measure was designed to pull back the curtain on how rural properties are evaluated for wildfire risk. The legislation would require insurance companies to provide clear, plain-language explanations of the data they use. It would also give homeowners a straightforward way to appeal inaccurate scores.

While the bill passed the Senate with an overwhelming 48-1 bipartisan majority, it ultimately stalled in the House during this year’s short 60-day session.

“Around here, the start of summer always gets us thinking about our water,” Warnick noted. “Our farmers, our livestock, and our local communities depend on a reliable supply when the heat turns up. I’ve always said that taking care of our water infrastructure is our very first line of defense. By keeping the momentum going on the Yakima River Basin Integrated Plan, we’re working to store water when we have it, so we aren’t left high and dry when the summer droughts hit.”

“But as any neighbor will tell you, water is only half the battle,” Warnick continued. “When the ground parches, the threat of fire goes up, and so do the bills. Families are seeing their homeowner premiums skyrocket based on wildfire risk scores that they aren’t even allowed to look at. That just doesn’t sit right with me.”

Despite the failure of the Democrat majority in the House to take up her transparency bill, Warnick is issuing a direct call to action for all property owners across central Washington as they gear up for the summer season.

“While you’re out there cleaning up your yards, cutting back dry brush, and doing your summer clearing this month, pick up the phone and call your insurance agent,” Warnick said. “Ask them straight out for a full breakdown of your property’s wildfire risk score. By keeping good records of the safety work you’re doing around your home and asking these questions, we can protect our properties today and build the grassroots momentum we need to get these common-sense protections passed into law next session.”

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