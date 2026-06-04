6/04 Wasco County Commissioners meeting

Story by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

Wasco County Commissioners honored their late colleague Phil Brady at Wednesday’s meeting. His wife, Mary Jo was there to hear several people’s reminiscences about Phil’s impact on the community, and the county’s official proclamation. Here is part of that proclamation as read by Commissioner Jeff Justesen:

“Phil Brady lived a life defined by public service, principled leadership, and a steadfast commitment to improving the lives of all who call Wasco County home. Beyond his service on the Board of Commissioners, Phil was a longtime educator in our community, shaping generations of students and leaving a lasting impact with his dedication to teaching and mentorship. Now therefore, the Wasco County Board of Commissioners proclaim June 3, 2026 as a time of mourning and remembrance for Commissioner Phillip Brady and Wasco County.”

The meeting included special budget hearings for the Library District and the 4-H and Extension service, both of which passed without any members of the public entering comment.

And the county passed its own 2026 – 2027 fiscal year budget, which starts on July 1, with a total of $139,019,298. Asked about use of the Google money, County Finance Director Mike Middleton said some of the money would be assigned to a capital projects fund commissioners could use for special projects.Currently part of that fund is used to support Mid-Columbia Economic Development District. Commissioners also plan to set up an endowment fund, and use part of the interest generated each year as a revenue source.

And commissioners approved an official policy on pets in the workplace. HR Director Fiona Ferguson described it this way:

“It became sort of a matter that needed to be dealt with real time because of citizens complaints, and then concern about wear and tear in our facilities. We wanted to really address that and give our employees some guidelines on what we would and wouldn’t accept. This policy is really predominantly directed at our employees. It’s not so much directed towards controlling citizen activities within our facilities, but it does give employees some guidance as to what to say, if there’s an issue.”

Commissioners did agree to delay implementation until July 1, with a 45-day adjustment plan to follow.