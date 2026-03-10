The Dalles Police Respond To A Shooting At Fred Meyer

Story and Photo from The City of The Dalles Police Department

At 9:30 this evening (3-9-26) The Dalles Police responded to a 911 call from Fred Meyer Grocery Store on west 6th Street in The Dalles. Initially the call type was unclear but with the use of a translation service the dispatchers were able to determine that there was a gunshot victim at that location.

TDPD Officers, Wasco County Sheriff’s Deputies and Oregon State Police Tropers responded as well as Mid Columbia Fire Rescue personnel.

Detectives from The Dalles Police Department responded to assist with the investigation. Fred Meyer staff assisted greatly and the initial determination is that the gunshot was self inflicted.

There is no ongoing danger to the public and officers will be in the area for some time interviewing possible witnesses and collecting evidence.

The victim has been transported by medical professionals in serious condition.

Crisis resources are available 24/7 by calling 988 or Lines For Life at 800-923-4357. Teen to Teen Support is available at 877-968-8491.