Japan breaks through with nine runs in the eighth to beat the Czech Republic 9-0 in WBC

Defending champion Japan defeated the Czech Republic 9-0 in the final World Baseball Classic Pool C game at the Tokyo Dome. Despite the score, it’s wasn’t easy for Japan, which finished 4-0 in pool play. The Czechs, the 2025 European championship bronze medalists, finished 0-4. Japan was held scoreless through seven innings but broke through with nine runs in the eighth. Teruaki Sato scored on a double by Kenya Wakatsuki and a throwing error by Czech right fielder William Escala. Ukyo Shuto added a three-run homer and Munetaka Murakami capped the inning with a grand slam. Czech pitching did the job most of the night.