3/09 Sports Brief

WASHINGTON (AP) — Eileen Gu and Alysa Liu have turned the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics into a debate about identity and loyalty for Chinese Americans. Both athletes grew up in California with Chinese roots and single parents. Gu competes for China. Liu competes for the United States. In China, many fans celebrate Gu as a symbol of China’s rise and its pull on global talent. Others question Gu’s citizenship. Liu draws praise in China as a “free spirit.” In the U.S., some politicians attack Gu’s choice. One U.S. lawmaker even proposes punishing athletes who represent China.

Wilt Chamberlain has some NBA records that might never get touched, like the 100-point game, 4,000 points in a season and a 50-point-per-game scoring average. And that means that when he does get caught — in any category — it’s a big deal. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has now done just that, matching Chamberlain’s NBA record of 126 consecutive games of 20 or more points. Gilgeous-Alexander got there Monday night, scoring 35 points (with a career-high 15 assists, too) in the Thunder’s 129-126 win over the Denver Nuggets.

One of the so-called fixers in a sprawling betting scheme to cash in on big bets on rigged NCAA basketball games has pleaded guilty. The federal prosecutors’ office in Philadelphia says Jalen Smith appeared Monday in federal court and pleaded guilty to wire fraud and bribery charges. Prosecutors say the Charlotte, North Carolina, man trained local basketball players and used those connections to recruit players in the scheme. Charges against Smith were unsealed in January along with 25 others. Prosecutors say Smith helped fix games in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. They say he placed bets and recruited players with the promise of a big payment in exchange for purposefully underperforming during a game.

DALLAS (AP) — FIFA’s World Cup chief operating officer says the tournament is “too big” to be postponed because of global turmoil caused by the U.S. and Israeli war against Iran. Speaking Monday at the International Broadcast Center for the 48-nation tournament, which starts June 11, Heimo Schirgi said FIFA continues to closely monitor the Iran war and its fallout. The tournament, expanded from 32 nations to 48, is scheduled for 11 U.S. venues plus three in Mexico and two in Canada. While the Trump administration has imposed a travel ban on four of the nations that have qualified — Iran, Ivory Coast, Haiti and Senegal — it says it will make an exception for players, team officials and immediate relatives.

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — Australia has granted asylum to five members of the Iranian women’s soccer team who were in the country for a tournament when the Iran war began. The women were transported from their hotel in Gold Coast, Australia “to a safe location” by Australian federal police officers in the early hours of Tuesday morning local time. There, they met with Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke and the processing of their humanitarian visas finalized, the minister told reporters in Brisbane hours later. An official team list numbered 26 players, plus coaching and other staff. Burke didn’t detail what threats the players faced in Iran.

The Miami Dolphins are moving on from Tua Tagovailoa but his contract will still be an albatross on the team for two more seasons. The Dolphins announced their plans to cut Tagovailoa less than two years after he signed a $212 million extension in a move that will leave a record $99.2 million of dead money on Miami’s salary cap. The charge for Tagovailoa can be split over the 2026 and ’27 seasons if the Dolphins designate Tagovailoa to be cut after June 1 but nevertheless it will have to hit the team’s salary cap, topping the $85 million charge Denver took when cutting Russell Wilson two years ago.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Travis Kelce is close to a new deal that keeps him with the Kansas City Chiefs for a 14th season, a person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because no contract has been signed. Kelce has been weighing retirement and said he wanted to provide some clarity to the Chiefs by early March. Kansas City faces the start of free agency this week and the NFL draft in April. One reason Kelce is likely returning is to help the Chiefs bounce back from a tough 6-11 season, their worst since 2012. Another is to play again with Patrick Mahomes, who tore his ACL late last season.