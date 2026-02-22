Oregon Senate votes to close nicotine pouch loophole

by Robin Linares, Oregon Capital Chronicle

February 20, 2026

The Oregon Senate voted 26-1 Friday to pass a bill aiming to close a loophole allowing Oregon youth to purchase nicotine pouch products.

Senate Bill 1571, sponsored by Sen. Lisa Reynolds, D-Portland, redefines tobacco products to include nicotine pouch products, banning its sale to those under 21 and matching federal law. Currently, Oregon law does not define nicotine pouches as a tobacco product, meaning that there are fewer restrictions on where they can be sold. Stores without tobacco retail licenses can sell them, and proponents of the bill say they’re more accessible to young people than regulated cigarettes and vapes.

“Enter this loophole product: Nicotine pouches that people can tuck into their teeth and lips,” Reynolds said. “The straight nicotine, which is quite addictive and understandable. They can be used anywhere, anytime, producing no smoke, odor or wax. This product is widely adapted, including by youth until you pass this bill.”

Zyn and other brands of nicotine pouches have become increasingly popular among youth in recent years. According to a University of Southern California study, twice as many teens reported using nicotine pouch products in 2024 than in 2023. This can partially be due to the ability to hide use of these products, along with the variety of flavors offered.

More than 70 people and groups, including representatives of local public health departments, and youth oriented advocacy groups, submitted written testimony on the bill, with most supporting it.

“These are products that youth can use without teachers knowing; without parents knowing. ‘It’s just gum, mom.’ When was the last time you inspected your kids’ gum package? That’s why it’s so incredibly important to make sure these products are under the same regulations as cigarettes and vaping devices,” wrote Sarah Lochner, executive director of the Oregon Coalition of Local Health Officials.

The amended bill passed unanimously out of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday.

However, the amended bill takes a much softer stance than what was initially proposed. The initial legislation included a section to prohibit the online sale of tobacco products for all Oregonians, and instead require that all sales be done face-to-face.

The bill now heads to the House for consideration.

Oregon Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oregon Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Julia Shumway for questions: [email protected].