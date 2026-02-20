United States wins 3rd Olympic gold in women’s hockey, beating Canada 2-1 on Megan Keller’s OT goal

MILAN (AP) — The United States has won its third Olympic gold medal in women’s hockey. Megan Keller backhanded in a shot 4:07 into overtime, and the Americans beat Canada 2-1 at the Milan Cortina Games on Thursday night to close another thrilling chapter of one of sports’ most heated rivalries. American captain Hilary Knight forced overtime by tipping in Laila Edwards’ shot from the blue line with 2:04 remaining. The goal was the 15th of her Olympic career and 33rd point to break the U.S. record in both categories. The U.S. previously won gold at the 1998 Nagano Games, the first to feature women’s hockey, and in 2018 in Pyeongchang.