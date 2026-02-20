NBA Highlights

Brown helps Celtics thump Curry-less Warriors 121-110

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 23 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and the Boston Celtics rolled over a Golden State Warriors team playing without Stephen Curry, 121-110. Payton Pritchard added 26 points and Sam Hauser scored 16 to help Boston win for the seventh time in eight games and spoil the Golden State debut of former Celtic Kristaps Porzingis. Curry is sidelined with a knee injury. Golden State is 6-11 this season when Curry doesn’t play. De’Anthony Melton had 18 points and Will Richard and Gui Santos had 17 each for the Warriors.

Magic use 3-point flurry to hand the Kings their franchise-record 15th straight loss

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 30 points and the Orlando Magic beat Sacramento 131-94 on Thursday night for the Kings’ franchise-record 15th straight loss. Orlando made a team-record 27 3-pointers on 50 attempts. Banchero was 5 of 7 from 3-points range and had six assists and five rebounds in the opener of a four-game trip. The Kings broke the futility record a day after star center Domantas Sabonis and guard Zach LaVine had season-ending surgeries. The franchise had 14-game losing streaks in 1959-60 and 1971-72 while playing as the Cincinnati Royals. The NBA record for consecutive losses is 28, set by Philadelphia over the 2014–15 and 2015–16 seasons and matched by Detroit in 2023–24. The NBA-worst Kings are 12-45, with a five-game trip up next.