2/02 Sports Brief

Patriots and Seahawks kick off Super Bowl festivities with a quieter, calmer, tamer Opening Night

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Maybe the game itself will live up to the hype, because Super Bowl Opening Night was calmer than usual. Drake Maye and the New England Patriots take on Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers. The media frenzy that kicks off the week’s festivities on Monday night was smaller, quieter and far less outrageous than it has been in recent years. The crowd inside the San Jose Convention Center didn’t compare to the thousands of fans who’ve attended when it’s been held in larger arenas.

NFL says it will look into Giants co-owner Steve Tisch’s association with Jeffrey Epstein

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The NFL released a statement Monday on New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch, whose name showed up more than 400 times in files released by the U.S. Justice Department regarding Jeffrey Epstein. The statement said the NFL is aware of the reports and will look into the matter “to understand the facts.” The statement came before Commissioner Roger Goodell was scheduled to hold his annual state of the league address to kick off Super Bowl week.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says expanding the regular season to 18 games is ‘not a given’

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said there have been no discussions with the union about adding an 18th game to the season and said lengthening the season again was not inevitable. The NFL added a 17th game in 2021 and Goodell has expressed interest in the past about adding an 18th game in place of one of the three exhibition games each team plays every season. Goodell said a number of issues would have to be discussed with the union before an 18th game was added, including whether a second bye week was needed and the size of rosters.

Barry Trotz is retiring as Predators general manager once a successor is found

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Barry Trotz is retiring as general manager of the Nashville Predators after just under three years on the job. Trotz will stay on through the March 6 NHL trade deadline and until a successor is found, playing a role in that process. He is expected to remain with the Predators as an adviser through the 2026-27 season, when his contract expires. Trotz took over from longtime GM David Poile in the summer of 2023. Nashville made the playoffs the following season, then missed in 2024-25 after spending $100 million in free agency.

Hornets coach left feeling ‘foolish’ after collision leaves LaMelo Ball with a gash above his eye

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets coach Charles Lee jokingly called himself a “stupid coach” after accidentally colliding with LaMelo Ball during a game. The incident happened in the first quarter Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Ball was trying to save a pass when he collided with Lee, sending both to the ground. Ball went to the locker room with a cut above his eye but returned to score 26 points and grab eight rebounds. The Hornets won 102-95, marking their seventh straight victory. Ball laughed off the collision, saying the win was what mattered most.

Tuskegee men’s basketball coach Taylor handcuffed after intervening in postgame incident

ATLANTA (AP) — Tuskegee men’s basketball coach Benjy Taylor was handcuffed after intervening in an incident involving his team and members of Morehouse’s basketball and football teams over the weekend. A statement from his attorney says Taylor was concerned about Morehouse football players acting aggressively toward Tuskegee players and their parents during postgame handshakes on Saturday. The statement says the football players’ presence during the postgame handshake is prohibited by conference-mandated security protocols. After Taylor asked a second officer to enforce those protocols, the officer handcuffed him and escorted him from the court. Coach Taylor was not charged. Taylor has hired attorneys to represent him.

Programs aim to diversify winter sports, but gaps persist at Winter Olympics

Organizations like the National Brotherhood of Snowsports and Skate Global Foundation are working to diversify winter sports. They aim to make skiing, snowboarding, and skating more accessible to underserved communities. These efforts are crucial as the Winter Olympics often lack diverse representation. While participation from Hispanic and Asian Pacific Islander communities has increased, white athletes still dominate. The push for diversity continues, with hopes that more athletes of color will compete internationally.

Lindsey Vonn has 24 years of memories at Olympic host Cortina, many of them sentimental or historic

Her first career podium. The women’s World Cup wins mark. A course-record 12 victories. The family reunions. Lindsey Vonn is attempting to recover from a left knee injury in time to try and win an Olympic medal next weekend at age 41. She wants to return to the resort hosting women’s races at the Milan Cortina Winter Games. Vonn is the queen of Cortina d’Ampezzo, the resort known as “the Queen of the Dolomites.” She says “I don’t think I would have tried this comeback if the Olympics weren’t in Cortina.”

Darryn Peterson hits two late 3s as No. 11 Kansas wins 64-61 at No. 13 Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson scored 19 points, including two 3-pointers in the final 1:20 for his only field goals of the second half, and the 11th-ranked Jayhawks overcame a late nine-point deficit to beat No. 13 Texas Tech 64-61. Peterson, who played a season-high 35 minutes, hit a 3 from the right corner with 1:20 left to tie the game at 61. His next one, with 44 seconds remaining, put the Jayhawks ahead to stay in their sixth consecutive win. The Red Raiders, playing without starting point guard Christian Anderson, had a 59-50 lead with 6:05 to go but made only one of their last 12 shots while Kansas closed on a 14-2 run. Melvin Council Jr. had 16 points and Flory Bidunga scored 14 for the Jayhawks.