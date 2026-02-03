2/02 Goldendale City Council meeting

Story by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

The Goldendale City Council handed out a record $100,900 of lodging tax funds to local nonprofits last night. Under Washington law, revenues must be used to promote tourism, support tourism-related facilities, or fund special events.This year, the city received requests totaling $121,750. Councilor Andy Halm, who sits on the event committee, outlined the decisions:



“We started looking through and trying to figure out a fair way how to make cuts to everyone equally as best we could, and we determined on the number of 20 percent and that’s what we went with. We added a little bit more to the Christmas group. We did eliminate one asking money for the highway sign, but we did include half of it into the Chamber’s request.”

The Chamber of Commerce was the biggest beneficiary, receiving $50,000, of which $10,000 was allocated to the highway sign. Abate of Washington received $17,600, spread over four events. The Brighter Goldendale Christmas Committee picked up $17,500. The Goldendale Pride event got $2,400, and the Kiwanis kids golf tournament received $1,400.



Under council reports, Andy Halm noted Goldendale Pride was holding an adult prom on Valentine’s day at the Legion Hall at 6 pm, and Danielle Clevidence added this:



“May second is the citywide cleanup. That’s official now, finally, so I can put it out there to everyone. So anyone who is wanting to help with that, contact me please. We’re putting that on with the Goldendale Enrichment group, Republic Services, the county’s solid waste advisory committee. If you have any questions about it, please do reach out.”



Councilors did discuss the problem of speeding on 21st street and approved stop signs at Benson Court and Chatsfield and a flashing speed sign along 21st. The street is winding and narrower that would be allowed today, which can cause a problem when vehicles are parked on both sides.



Councilor Clevidence, who was elected mayor pro tem at the last meeting, chaired last night’s event in the absence of mayor Dave Jones, who was recovering from a recent hospital stay.



“He said thank you to everyone for all the prayers, the voices of concern, the text messages, phone calls and everything reaching out to him. He is on the mend. I am not going to go into details but he is definitely on the mend. His is in great spirits. He’s here in town and he’s looking forward to coming back, but he wanted to express his appreciation for everyone for stepping up and all of that. So thank you, everyone, for doing him proud.”



The meeting ended with an executive session on real property transactions.