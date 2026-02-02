Stowaway trash bandit steals heart of Belarus

Not since Rocket joined the Guardians of the Galaxy has a raccoon gone on a journey like this.

The State Customs Committee of Belarus reports that a stowaway raccoon was found in a car container shipped from the U.S. to the eastern European country.

“The raccoon has been in Belarus for less than a week,” reads a press release. “During this short period, he has swapped a calm and semi-drowsy state for a very active one.”

It adds that the raccoon, named Senya, is “friendly and well-mannered,” and has been enjoying crab sticks, grapes and eggs during his stay in Belarus.

“The unusual arrival from the USA is receiving visits from concerned Grodno customs officers who have taken an interest in his fate,” the press release concludes.