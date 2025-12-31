Patriots star receiver Stefon Diggs faces strangulation charge, denies allegations

BOSTON (AP) — New England Patriots star wide receiver Stefon Diggs is facing strangulation and other criminal charges in connection with a dispute with his former private chef. News of the charges emerged after a court hearing Tuesday in Dedham, Massachusetts. Diggs’ lawyer said in an emailed statement that Diggs “categorically denies these allegations.” According to police, the chef told investigators that Diggs hit her and tried to choke her during a discussion about money. The 32-year-old NFL veteran joined New England this season after a trade from Houston. Diggs has been a standout player for the Patriots this season, helping his team clinch the AFC East title.