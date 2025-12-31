12/30 Sports Brief

NCAA tries to clarify NBA stance after Baylor’s addition of 2023 draft pick prompts criticism

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA says it won’t grant eligibility to any player who had signed an NBA contract after Baylor’s midseason addition of a 2023 draft pick who had been playing professionally in Europe prompted criticism from coaches across college basketball. The Bears recently signed 7-footer James Nnaji of Nigeria. He was drafted by Detroit before a series of trades that left the 21-year-old’s draft rights with the New York Knicks. The NCAA says players also aren’t eligible if they sign two-way NBA contracts with links to G League affiliates. G League players without NBA contracts have been eligible. International players with varying backgrounds have played college basketball for years.

Role reversals: Alabama returns to the Rose Bowl as a CFP underdog to face powerhouse Indiana

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nick Saban coached his final game for Alabama just two years ago in the Rose Bowl when his Crimson Tide lost to Michigan. Alabama is returning to that storied turf this week as underdogs against unbeaten Indiana, which has become the sport’s newest powerhouse in the two years since the Saban era ended. Alabama is in the Playoff for the first time under coach Kalen DeBoer, who realizes he’ll never win over his new fan base without a strong national title run. It’s a decade too soon to know whether Curt Cignetti is building the sport’s next titan, but there’s no denying his first two seasons have been more impressive than Saban’s start at Alabama.

No. 3 Georgia is eager to make better Sugar Bowl memories while No. 6 Ole Miss eyes payback

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — For the Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart, last year’s Sugar Bowl brought waves of sadness that had more to do with life — and the loss of it — than football. Fate has the third-ranked Bulldogs back in the big Easy one year later to take on No. 6 Mississippi in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal. Smart says it’s hard not to think about the Bourbon Street attack that killed 14 and delayed last year’s Sugar Bowl, or his father’s death following that game. But he says his team is happy to be back. Mississippi’s only loss this season came at Georgia in October. The winner of the rematch advances to a CFP semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl.

Seals and Payne rally TCU past No. 16 USC for 30-27 overtime victory in Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Ken Seals passed for 258 yards and the game-winning touchdown in overtime as TCU rallied to beat No. 16 Southern California 30-27 in the Alamo Bowl. After being sacked for a 10-yard loss on second down, Seals was facing third-and-20 from the 35 when he found running back Jeremy Payne with a short toss in the left flat. Payne caught the ball at the line of scrimmage and wriggled past four defenders, breaking multiple tackles as he bolted down the sideline into the end zone. A sixth-year senior completing his collegiate career, Seals was named Offensive MVP for leading his hometown team to victory. Payne had six catches for 50 yards and the game-ending score. He also rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

Cowboys waive cornerback Trevon Diggs to end tumultuous finish to his Dallas career

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Cowboys have waived cornerback Trevon Diggs. The move ends a tumultuous final season a game early in a Dallas career that never lived up to the promise of a 2021 All-Pro performance that included 11 interceptions. The move came five days before Dallas’ season finale Sunday at the New York Giants. Diggs will be a free agent after clearing waivers. Diggs missed eight games after sustaining a concussion in an accident at home. The team said Diggs’ delayed return was more about issues with the 27-year-old’s knees.

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic hyperextended his left knee and will be evaluated in 4 weeks

MIAMI (AP) — Nikola Jokic is set to miss a few weeks due to a hyperextended left knee. The Denver Nuggets disclosed the injury on Tuesday. The three-time MVP will be re-evaluated in four weeks. This is a relief for the Nuggets, as the injury is not season-ending and doesn’t require surgery. Jokic got hurt during Denver’s loss in Miami on Monday. He ranks fifth in NBA scoring this season and leads in rebounds and assists. Denver, currently third in the Western Conference, faces challenges with Jokic out, especially with other key players already sidelined. Coach David Adelman emphasizes team unity during this period.

AP sources: In ‘Nassar 2.0,’ Olympics watchdog failed to close abuse case against gymnastics coach

DENVER (AP) — Young gymnasts were sounding warnings about a coach as far back as 2017. That’s the same year the U.S. Center for SafeSport was created in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual-abuse scandal. People familiar with the case involving Sean Gardner told The Associated Press he had agreed to a permanent ban from coaching early this year but the center never closed the deal. The people spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation by SafeSport and said Gardner’s case got tangled in office politics that included allegations of retaliation. SafeSport says putting Gardner on temporary suspension was effectively the same as a permanent ban. Gardner has pleaded not guilty to federal child pornography charges and is awaiting trial.

Rookie VJ Edgecombe drops 3-pointer with seconds left in OT to give 76ers victory over Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — By rookie VJ Edgecombe’s calculation, he mistimed his game-winner in overtime. Edgecombe, the 6-foot-4 guard out of Baylor, connected on a 25-foot jumper with 1.7 seconds left, capping a 25-point night, and giving Philadelphia a 139-136 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Edgecombe, the third overall pick in the 2025 draft, brought the Sixers back into the game in the fourth quarter. He scored 13 points in the period, going 5 of 10 from the field, including 3 of 4 from outside the arc.