Bucks coach Doc Rivers says he anticipates Giannis Antetokounmpo missing about 4 weeks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers says he anticipates Giannis Antetokounmpo missing about a month as the two-time MVP recovers from a strained right calf. Initial reports have indicated Antetokounmpo would be out two to four weeks. Rivers suggested Friday that it would likely be on the higher end of that timeline. Rivers emphasized the importance of caution with calf issues to avoid the risk of a player getting hurt more severely. Antetokounmpo injured his calf in the opening minutes of the Bucks’ 113-109 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.