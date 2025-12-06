12/05 Sports Brief

Argentina and Messi will open their World Cup defense against Algeria. The US starts vs. Paraguay

WASHINGTON (AP) — Argentina and Lionel Messi will play Algeria to open their World Cup title defense as part of a group that also includes Austria. The United States was drawn to start against Paraguay at Inglewood, California, on June 12. That’s a day after Mexico hosts the opener against South Africa. The U.S. reached the semifinals at the inaugural World Cup in 1930 and has gotten as far as the quarterfinals only one other time, in 2002. U.S. President Donald Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney drew plastic balls representing their own countries from bowls during a ceremony at the Kennedy Center in Washington.

Matt Campbell hired as Penn State’s coach, ending search for James Franklin’s successor

Matt Campbell has been hired as Penn State’s football coach. The announcement Friday night marks the end of a long search by the Nittany Lions to find James Franklin’s successor. The 46-year-old Campbell heads to Happy Valley after going 72-55 in 10 seasons at Iowa State to become the winningest coach in the history of that program. Campbell’s contract could be approved as early as Monday by a university committee, after which he is expected to be introduced. Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft calls Campbell “the right leader at the right time for Penn State football.”

Another must-watch moment for Michael Jordan as NBA great testifies at NASCAR trial

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Jordan spent about an hour testifying against NASCAR in a federal antitrust trial Friday. The retired NBA great laid out the reasons he and others have sued the stock car series in hopes of a different business model they said would benefit teams and drivers. The appearance was highly anticipated and there were moments of humor. Jordan described himself as a fan of NASCAR since he attended races with his family across the South during his childhood.

No. 19 James Madison makes case for playoff with 31-14 win over Troy in Sun Belt title game

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — No. 19 James Madison has made its case for a College Football Playoff berth. Wayne Knight rushed for career-high 212 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown, and JMU beat Troy 31-14 in the in the Sun Belt Conference title game on Friday night. The Dukes improved to 12-1. They’ll now root for Duke to beat Virginia in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game on Saturday night, a result that could make JMU one of two Group of Five schools in the 12-team playoff. On a chilly night when fans were repeatedly chided for throwing snowballs onto the field, James Madison’s defense recorded eight sacks and shut out Troy in the second half.

Knicks jump out to a 23-0 lead over the Jazz, largest in the NBA since detailed play-by-play began

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks jumped on the Utah Jazz with a 23-0 lead Friday night, the largest game-opening run in the NBA since the league began keeping detailed play-by-play for all four quarters. The Knicks pitched a shutout for half the first quarter and led by 28 by the time it was over. Karl-Anthony Towns opened the scoring with a 3-pointer and when Jalen Brunson made one midway through the period, the Knicks had scored the first 23 points. That was the most one team had before the other scored since the NBA began keeping detailed play-by-play for the entire game in 1997. The Jazz missed their first 12 shots.

‘No heart’: DeMarcus Cousins slams No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats after a brutal loss

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The 18th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats have lost back-to-back games and three of their last five. Worse, they are struggling to shoot. Panic is bubbling up in the Bluegrass State. Fans booed the Wildcats off the court at halftime Friday night and headed to the exits before Kentucky’s miserable and ugly 94-59 loss to No. 11 Gonzaga. The Wildcats now are 5-4. Onetime Kentucky one-and-done star DeMarcus Cousins didn’t hold back on his opinion on social media saying this team has no hard and is hard to watch. Kentucky coach Mark Pope took no issue issue with Cousins’ opinion. He said the Wildcats have to dig themselves out of a bad spot.

Cameron Young and J.J. Spaun part of another 5-way tie for the lead in the Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — There’s another five-way tie for the lead in the Bahamas at the Hero World Challenge. This one doesn’t include Scottie Scheffler, although the world’s No. 1 player is only one back. U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun converted two of three eagle chances for a 68. Cameron Young shot 30 on the back nine for a 64. They were tied at the top with Wyndham Clark, Akshay Bhatia and Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama. Scheffler had the lead late until taking a double bogey on the 16th hole and posting a 69. Nine of the 20 players are separated by two shots.