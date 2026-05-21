Klickitat County Announces Launch of Comprehensive Wildfire Resource Hub

GOLDENDALE, WA — May 20, 2026 — Public safety remains the top priority for Klickitat County agencies and organizations. Following months of collaborative development, officials are proud to announce the launch of the Klickitat Wildfire Resource Hub, a new digital “one-stop shop” designed to empower residents with the tools and information necessary to prepare for and mitigate wildfire risks.

As wildfire season approaches, the Resource Hub serves as a centralized platform for locally relevant information. Rather than duplicating existing data, the site acts as a gateway, redirecting users to the most current and authoritative resources from partner agencies.

“This website is a testament to the outstanding collaborative work of our local partners,” said Carmen Knopes, Undersheriff of the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office. “It provides a unified message and a clear path for residents to take action, whether they are hardening their homes, planning for livestock evacuations, or signing up for emergency alerts”.

Key Features of the Resource Hub

The website is organized by topic to assist residents at every stage of wildfire preparedness:

Before Fire: Resources for home hardening, creating defensible space, emergency preparedness, livestock/pets, local contractors, burn bans & permits, forest health, and home insurance

Resources for home hardening, creating defensible space, emergency preparedness, livestock/pets, local contractors, burn bans & permits, forest health, and home insurance During Fire: Resources for evacuation, finding up-to-date fire information, smoke preparedness, and immediate relief services

Resources for evacuation, finding up-to-date fire information, smoke preparedness, and immediate relief services After Fire: Resources for post-fire reentry, insurance considerations, rebuilding, and landscape recovery

A Collaborative Effort

This website is a collaborative project among organizations and agencies working on wildfire risk mitigation in Klickitat County as part of the West Klickitat Fire Adapted Communities (FAC) Working group, including Mt. Adams Resource Stewards (MARS), Underwood Conservation District, Columbia River Gorge Commission, Washington DNR, Emergency Management and the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office. Funding for the initiative was provided by the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation through a grant to the Resource Legacy Fund, supporting the work of MARS to enhance community resilience.

Residents are encouraged to explore the site and share it within their networks to ensure every community member is “Wildfire Ready”.

We encourage you to add this link to other websites such as radio, news organizations, social media, city and county websites.

Explore the site today: www.wildfirereadyklickitat.org

About Klickitat County Public Safety Partners

The Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Emergency Management work alongside local fire districts and state agencies like the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to protect lives and property through proactive planning, training, and community education.

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