Wyden, Merkley Demand Trump Administration Release Funding to Lower Energy Costs for Low-Income Americans

As the affordability crisis impacts all areas of life in America, Wyden pushes for an additional $420 million in federal funding to alleviate the financial stress of monthly utility costs.

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley today joined a bipartisan group of their Senate colleagues in urging the Trump Administration to release $360 million in funding from the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) and $66 million for the State Energy Program (SEP), an effort to help residents save on their utility bills and make more homes energy efficient.

The WAP and SEP programs work to reduce household energy costs while improving health and safety for residents. The program targets older Americans, persons with disabilities, and low-income families with children to create energy cost savings for households that are particularly vulnerable to fluctuations in energy costs and health hazards due to poorly constructed or unsafe homes. The lawmakers noted that WAP and SEP both have strong track records, bipartisan support, offer cost-effective solutions to save families and taxpayers money while cutting air pollution, and support thousands of jobs. Last year, Oregon received $4,591,794 for WAP funds and received $839,350 for SEP.

“WAP and SEP provide vital formula funding to all 50 states, five territories, and the District of Columbia to address energy affordability, reliability, and security,” the senators wrote to Secretary of Energy Chris Wright. “WAP provides states with funding to weatherize homes for low-income Americans, saving participants on average $372 on utility bills every year. Conserving energy helps participating households devote their income to other essentials such as food and medicine. SEP provides funding to help states improve energy security, increase energy efficiency, and boost economic growth.”

States typically begin their Weatherization programs toward the end of the federal fiscal year, a calendar that has historically protected the program from appropriations delays. State Energy Program funds follow a similar schedule, with states and territories usually starting their programs on July 1. However, the 2026 funding process is very behind schedule. The Trump Administration has not published any instructions to date for states to apply for grant funds that would be used starting July 1.

“To avoid further delays to program start dates, we urge you to not only immediately release this guidance, but to also speed state application approvals and the release of appropriated funds. DOE regulations require the agency to approve or deny timely filed WAP and SEP applications within 60 days. We urge you to speed this review period to minimize adverse impacts on state programs,” the Senators wrote to Department of Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

WAP & SEP benefits:

WAP has helped more than 7.4 million low-income households reduce their energy bills and saved each household an average of $372 in annual energy costs.

The program supports 8,500 jobs and provides weatherization services to approximately 32,000 homes every year.

Every federal dollar invested in SEP leverages over $10 for energy-related economic development and produces over $7 in energy savings.

The letter was led by U.S. Senators Jack Reed, D-R.I., and Susan Collins, R-Maine. In addition to Wyden and Merkley, the letter is also signed by U.S. Senators Angela D. Alsobrooks, D-Md., Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Cory Booker, D-N.J., Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., Angus S. King, Jr., I-Maine, Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., Alex Padilla, D-Calif., Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., Peter Welch, D-Vt., and Martin Heinrich, D-N.M.

The full letter is here.

A web version of this release is here.

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