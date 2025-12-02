Do you recall, the reindeer that wasn’t a dog at all?

This reindeer will go down in history, but not because of its shiny red nose.

According to a Facebook post from England’s Derbyshire police, officers responded to reports of an abandoned dog only to find a decorative reindeer figure standing in the grass.

“A local SNT Officer attended and, to their surprise didn’t find a dog, but instead found one of Santa’s reindeer resting after a test flight over the Dales area,” the post reads. “After being given some stern words about being seen in the middle of November, Officers left the fella to his break.”

This wouldn’t be the first time a dog got confused for a reindeer — after all, the Grinch recruited Max to pull his sleigh.