This little piggy finds new home after leading police chase

December 2, 2025 GNCadm1n Oddities Comments Off on This little piggy finds new home after leading police chase

Talk about saving your bacon.

ABC affiliate KOAT reports that a pig that led police officers on a chase down a highway in Albuquerque, New Mexico, has found a new home after being adopted.

The year-old oinker got loose from an undetermined source earlier in November. After catching up to him, officers transferred custody of the pig to a nearby animal shelter.

The pig’s new parents have named him Boar-is, and he’s now going wee, wee, wee around a fenced-in yard, which will hopefully prevent any future break-outs.