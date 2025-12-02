This little piggy finds new home after leading police chase

Talk about saving your bacon.

ABC affiliate KOAT reports that a pig that led police officers on a chase down a highway in Albuquerque, New Mexico, has found a new home after being adopted.

The year-old oinker got loose from an undetermined source earlier in November. After catching up to him, officers transferred custody of the pig to a nearby animal shelter.

The pig’s new parents have named him Boar-is, and he’s now going wee, wee, wee around a fenced-in yard, which will hopefully prevent any future break-outs.