12/02 Sports Brief

Ole Miss loses coach, but moves up a spot in College Football Playoff rankings; Ohio St still No. 1

Ole Miss lost a coach but gained in the College Football Rankings, moving up a spot to No. 6 despite the sudden departure of Lane Kiffin to LSU. Undefeated Ohio State and Indiana remained at 1 and 2 in the rankings, while Georgia moved to third and Texas Tech rose to No. 4. The rest of the top 12: Oregon, Mississippi, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Alabama, Notre Dame, BYU and Miami. The final rankings come out Sunday, the day after a slate of conference title games determines the five automatic qualifiers for the 12-team bracket.

White House, Olympic leaders lend support to SCORE Act to regulate college sports

The White House and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee have each lent support for a bill designed to regulate college sports that has been criticized by opponents as a giveaway to the NCAA and its most powerful schools. The House is expected to vote on the SCORE Act later this week. The NCAA-backed legislation has broad support from Republicans but is widely disliked by Democrats, who would need to provide at least seven votes for it to pass in the Senate.

Denny Hamlin testifies that signing NASCAR’s charter deal would have been a ‘death certificate’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Denny Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 winner, has outlined the financial struggles facing NASCAR teams. He testified Tuesday in a federal antitrust trial against NASCAR, saying his team spent over $700,000 in fees to the series in 2022. The trial began Monday, brought by 23XI Racing, co-owned by Hamlin and Michael Jordan, and Front Row Motorsports. They argue NASCAR’s revenue model is unfair. Hamlin said losing a single sponsor could erase profits. He also criticized a TV deal that favors streaming over traditional sponsors. The trial is expected to last two weeks. NASCAR denies any wrongdoing.

Evans’ late 3 helps No. 4 Duke top No. 15 Florida 67-66 in ACC/SEC Challenge

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Evans hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 19.7 seconds left, and No. 4 Duke held on to beat No. 15 Florida 67-66 in the ACC/SEC Challenge. The slim sophomore was sitting at 0 for 7 from behind the arc when Florida’s Boogie Fland hit a 3 with 34.6 seconds left for a 66-64 lead. But Evans calmly sunk the shot that ultimately helped Duke stay unbeaten. Star freshman Cameron Boozer scored 29 points for the Blue Devils. Thomas Haugh scored 24 points for the Gators, the reigning national champions.

Freshman guard Braylon Mullins scores 17 points as No. 5 UConn rallies past No. 21 Kansas 61-56

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Fifth-ranked UConn has beaten No. 21 Kansas 61-56. Solo Ball and Braylon Mullins each scored 17 points for the Huskies, helping them overcome a seven-point deficit in the second half. It was UConn’s third win over a ranked opponent this season. Kansas had a chance to tie the game late, but Mullins blocked a crucial shot by Jamari McDowell in the final seconds. Kansas was without star guard Darryn Peterson and UConn was mising big man Tarris Reed Jr. due to injuries. UConn will face East Texas A&M on Friday, while Kansas plays Missouri on Sunday.

Celtics hold off late Knicks charge to win 123-117 in rematch of East semifinal

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scores a season-high 42 points, leading the Boston Celtics to a 123-117 victory over the New York Knicks in a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference semifinal. Derrick White added seven of his 22 points in the final four minutes, helping Boston fend off a New York rally. Mikal Bridges scores 17 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter for the Knicks. Boston has won four of its last five games.

Tiger Woods dealing with uncertain times with his golf, the Ryder Cup and reshaping the PGA Tour

Tiger Woods doesn’t have a clear path forward these days. As for golf, he’s just been cleared to chip and putt but has no idea when he can play again. As for the Ryder Cup, he says no one has asked him about being the captain for 2027 in Ireland. Woods is spending most of his time as chair of the Futures Competition Committee. And even that is unclear at the moment. Woods says the idea is to get the best product going forward. But he says a blank sheet of paper already has a thousand ideas where to go.

Carter Hart returns to NHL after nearly 2 years, receives warm welcome from Golden Knights fans

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Goalie Carter Hart, one of five 2018 Canada world junior hockey players acquitted of sexual assault in July, made his first NHL appearance in nearly two years on Tuesday night. He received an enthusiastic reaction from Golden Knights fans during pregame introductions. Hart signed a two-year, $4 million contract and has been working with the club’s American Hockey League affiliate in Henderson, Nevada. He expressed a desire to show his true character and has participated in community service efforts. Hart’s return comes as the Golden Knights face challenges with their starting goalie on injured reserve.

Dave Canales has led an impressive turnaround with the overachieving Carolina Panthers

If Dave Canales coached a team in a more high-profile market, he’d receive more national attention for the job he’s doing with the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers (7-6) are overachieving in Canales’ second season. They’ve already surpassed their projected win total and are in the chase for the NFC South title. While Mike Vrabel, Ben Johnson and Liam Coen have led impressive turnarounds in their first season with new teams — Vrabel’s Patriots are 11-2, Johnson’s Bears are 9-3 and Coen’s Jaguars are 8-4 — Canales is working with less overall talent on the roster. Bryce Young was excellent in a stunning 31-28 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Sayin, Mendoza chase Big Ten title and Heisman Trophy when No. 1 Ohio St faces No. 2 Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin and Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza each have one prize in mind for their showdown this weekend in Indianapolis: a Big Ten championship. Their worthiness for a Heisman Trophy will consume most of next week’s debate. The two first-year starters at their respective schools each played their way into frontrunner status by leading their teams to unbeaten regular seasons, posting outstanding numbers and delivering when the stakes have been highest. They get final chances to pad those Heisman resumes when No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana square off in the Big Ten title game.