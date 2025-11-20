Where in the world is England’s lost flamingo? France, apparently

A lost flamingo has apparently been found in an entirely different country from where she started.

The BBC reports that Frankie the flamingo escaped from the Paradise Park wildlife sanctuary in England on Nov. 2 and was photographed in northern France a week later.

“We’re pretty certain it is Frankie from the photos we’ve seen,” says Paradise Park director Nick Reynolds.

Reynolds notes that Frankie’s feathers were clipped, but the bird would not be deterred.

“You can see the right wing has some feathers missing, which is where we would have cut her wings to keep her here,” Reynolds says of the purported Frankie photos. “We’re just waiting for some more pictures to come through for better confirmation.”

Reynolds adds that he hopes Frankie finds her way to a flamingo colony in southern France.

“The best scenario would be that Frankie goes and finds them and lives out her life with them,” Reynolds says.