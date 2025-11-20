German police officer ‘swan’ to protect all creatures

Nearly 150 years after the first premiere of Swan Lake, a different sort of swan ballet took place in Germany.

German police posted a video on Facebook of an officer corralling a swan that found itself stuck on a busy road in danger of being hit.

“Our colleague Marion stepped up and rescued the bird from the perilous situation,” the clip’s caption reads. “She carried the swan safely across the main road and was able to release it unharmed on the banks of the Moselle River.”

Sounds like the bird was lucky Marion was swan duty.