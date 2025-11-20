Just call it Lucifer: Newly discovered horned bee has devilish name

Please allow this new bee to introduce itself.

Australia’s Curtin University has announced the discovery of a devilish insect dubbed Megachile (Hackeriapis) lucifer after the hornlike protrusions on its face.

“When writing up the new species description I was watching the Netflix show Lucifer at the time, and the name just fit perfectly,” says Dr. Kit Prendergast, who discovered the beein the Goldfields of Western Australia.”I am also a huge fan of the Netflix character Lucifer so it was a no-brainer.”

Your move, murder hornet.