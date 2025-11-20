2026 dining trend predictions point to earlier dinners and more

Consumers can check out early insights for what dining trends may have true staying power in 2026, as Chase Travel released its new trends report for the year ahead, shaped by consumers, booking data and insights from the in-house analysts and experts.

— “As seen on screen” influence: The rise of pop culture-related dining was a breakout, with 71% of respondents opting to eat at places featured either in a TV show or that were visited by a celebrity or influencer.

— The rise of the fancy coffee run: Beverage-first spots are overwhelmingly increasing in popularity, with people focused on putting a priority on drinks at coffee or tea shops, and 71% particularly looking for fashionable lattes that have been launched by streetwear and lifestyle brands.

— The $8 pizza slice era: The trend of laid-back fine dining is in full swing as an increasing number of chefs from high-end restaurants have opened more casual eateries, and consumers are looking to spend more on a high-quality gourmet pizza with premium ingredients vs. a no-frills dollar slice.

— 5:30 p.m. is the new 8 p.m.: More than half of consumers would prefer to book an early reservation and head home to unwind rather than make a later reservation. The data from Chase showed 46% of people with a preference to eat earlier than usual this upcoming winter.

“More people are back in the office and likely heading straight to dinner after work. It’s also easier to get a table earlier in the evening, you can save with happy hour menus,” Arden Shore, editor in chief of Infatuation, told ABC News. “Restaurants are adapting, with many of our Best New Restaurants Of 2025 now opening for dinner as early as 4 p.m. and expanding their happy hour offerings.”