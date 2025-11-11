Not the usual suspect: Arizona police catch emu on the run

For being just a flightless bird, an emu caused a lot of trouble in Cottonwood, Arizona.

According to KPNX, the Cottonwood Police Department received numerous calls regarding an “unusual suspect” wreaking havoc about town, who one person claimed was a baby giraffe.

“Our dispatch started getting calls there was an emu walking through the parking lot of our Walmart here in town and trying to attack people,” says Officer Kellen Burnes.

Police finally caught the emu, named Frank, after an exhaustive chase.

“They can run about 30 miles an hour, and I guess he had on the afterburners that day,” Burnes says of Frank.

Frank is now safe at home.