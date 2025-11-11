New highway marker on Oregon 35 honors Nisei veterans

A large crowd gathered in Hood River November 11 for a ceremony dedicating a sign honoring Nisei veterans. Nisei refers to the second generation of Japanese immigrants, the first generation born in America. Many of them served with distinction in the U.S. Military during the Second World War, despite having their families incarcerated in detention camps.

Three years ago, Oregon Highway 35 from Hood River to Government Camp was dedicated in honor of those Nisei veterans. The November 11 event dedicated an historical information sign on the first Highway 35 overlook north of Hood River. The formal ceremony was held at the River of Life Assembly of God Church.

Jack Masumoto, President of the Portland Japanese American Citizens emceed the event. He opened his remarks with, “I must say what an honor it is to share this day with you, and to say, with all gratitude and appreciation, thank you to all our veterans on this Veterans Day. It is your sacrifice and service that has preserved our democracy. Thank you so much.”

Many of the Nisei that served in the military were in the 422nd Regimental Combat Team, known as the Purple Heart Batallion. Nick Ballinger, a descendent of Harry Morioka of The Dalles, explained why:

“They were the most highly decorated unit of World War II for their size and length of service,” he said. “They received over 4,000 Purple Hearts, over 4,000 Bronze Stars, 21 Medals of Honor, 560 Silver Stars, 7 Presidential Unit Citations, the Congressional Gold Medal and the French Legion of Honor.”

A number of dignitaries were on hand for the event, including former Oregon Governor Ted Kulongoski, who served in the Marine Corps, and who got a warm chuckle from his opening remark: “I have a special thank you to the host, because this is the first time I’ve ever been in a ceremony where the branches of service were recognized, and the Marine Corps was recognized before the Navy.”

A bus and car caravan with a Hood River County Sheriff’s Office escort brought the crowd to the site of the memorial marker on Highway 25 for the ribbon-cutting.