Meat two real-life Hamburglars

It’s said that life imitates art, but in this case, life imitates the characters of McDonaldland.

The Union City Police Department in Ohio reports in a Facebook post that police arrested two real-life Hamburglars, who are accused of breaking into the local Union City Help Center and stealing 315 pounds of hamburger and sausage meat.

“After a thorough investigation — and a few cheesy jokes along the way — officers identified the suspects as Juan Anguiano and Justin Flint, both of whom, after being grilled by investigators, admitted to committing the crime,” the post reads.

Along with the meat, the pair allegedly stole a 36-pack of hot dogs, 24 packs of bacon and 24 loaves of bread.

“This was definitely not a happy meal for them,” the punny post continues. “They thought they could beef with the law, but we caught them before things got too rare.”

Grimace, however, remains at large.