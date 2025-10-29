Heads everywhere: Cops bust LEGO thief

Everything is not awesome for Robert Lopez, who’s been arrested for allegedly taking part in a LEGO theft scheme.

California’s Santa Rosa Police Department reports that an investigation into Lopez, 39, uncovered evidence that he was “actively involved in organized retail theft, specifically targeting LEGO sets and communicating with local retail thieves to commit thefts of specified items at his direction.”

Upon executing a search warrant at Lopez’s residence, “detectives discovered tens of thousands of LEGO pieces spread throughout the home, indicating a large-scale operation involving the collectible items.”

“The living room was filled with tubs, bins, and desks covered in loose LEGO pieces, along with numerous unopened boxes of new LEGO sets,” the Santa Rosa PD says. “In the kitchen, thousands more pieces were scattered, and hundreds of disassembled LEGO minifigures were found with bodies separated from heads, which were neatly organized by facial expression.”

In all, an estimated $6,000 worth of LEGOs were recovered in the search. Detectives also found a safe containing ammunition and firearms.

Lopez faces a litany of theft and firearms charges. He’ll presumably also have to l’eggo all his LEGOs.