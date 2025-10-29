Zoo visitor has four legs, fur and is actually a bear

Visiting a zoo is a fun activity for people of all ages, the key word being “people.”

Apparently, a local bear didn’t get that memo and decided to take a stroll through the Sequoia Park Zoo in California.

According to a post on the zoo’s Instagram, the wild bear was “observed interacting” with the zoo’s bears through their habitat fencing.

“At no point did the wild bear enter any animal habitats and, after a brief exploration of the enrichment items around the night house, the bear was safely coaxed back into the woods through a service gate,” the post reads. “Overall, he was a very polite visitor. He stayed on the boardwalk path, kept two feet on the ground and didn’t try to climb over the railings!”

As for how the wild bear made its way into the zoo, that remains unknown. It’s all bear-y mysterious.