9/29 Sports Brief

49ers face injury woes with Purdy’s toe and short week ahead of Rams clash

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with injuries following their first loss of the season to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coach Kyle Shanahan says quarterback Brock Purdy is experiencing toe soreness, which could affect his performance. The team faces a short week as they prepare to play the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. Other players, including a leading wide receiver and Jauan Jennings, are also dealing with injuries. The 49ers struggled with turnovers and red zone efficiency against the Jaguars. Despite these challenges, linebacker play has been strong, with Fred Warner and Dee Winters leading the defense.

Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani set for potential postseason pitching debut in NL Wild Card Series

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani could make his postseason pitching debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers if their NL Wild Card Series against the Cincinnati Reds goes to a third game. The series starts Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, with a potential Game 3 on Thursday. Ohtani, who didn’t pitch for the Dodgers last season while rehabbing from elbow surgery in September 2023, made history with at least 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases as the Dodgers won the World Series. This month, he hit .312 with 10 home runs. Reds manager Terry Francona calls him a “generational talent.”

Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill carted off field and taken to hospital with dislocated left knee

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been taken to a hospital after suffering a dislocated left knee. Hill was hurt when he made a catch and got tackled near the New York Jets’ sideline with 13:21 left in the third quarter Monday night. He was running toward the sideline and planted his left foot, and his knee appeared to twist severely as he was getting pulled down. Players from both teams took a knee while Hill was tended to. The Dolphins said Hill was going to the hospital “for imaging, evaluation and observation.”

Kawhi Leonard denies wrongdoing as NBA investigates his endorsement deal

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard said he didn’t receive all of the money he was owed from a company he had an endorsement deal with in a business relationship that is under investigation by the NBA, but he insisted there was no wrongdoing. The Los Angeles Clippers superstar spoke Monday for the first time publicly on the matter at the team’s media day after a report earlier this month alleged the team violated the league’s salary cap rules involving a $28 million endorsement contract between Leonard and the now-bankrupt California-based sustainability services company called Aspiration Fund Adviser LLC. The league has hired an outside firm to run its investigation.

Wemby’s back. Kyrie and Tatum want to be back. Injuries were a talking point at NBA media days

Victor Wembanyama is back in action for the Spurs after recovering from deep vein thrombosis. Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum are also on the mend, though their return dates remain uncertain. Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard don’t plan to play again until next season. Injuries have been a major topic in the NBA, even before most training camps open. Irving and Tatum are hopeful about their recoveries, while Haliburton and Lillard focus on healing fully. As camps open, players like Wembanyama are channeling their frustrations into rigorous training, eager to return stronger.

Broncos snap skid with 28-3 win over Bengals fueled by Dobbins’ 100-yard game, 2 Nix TD passes

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos routed the Cincinnati Bengals 28-3 to snap a two-game skid and send Cincy to its second straight blowout loss since losing star quarterback Joe Burrow to a toe surgery. J.K. Dobbins recorded Denver’s first 100-yard rushing game since the 2022 season finale with 101 yards on 16 carries. The Broncos visit the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles next weekend, and the Bengals host the Detroit Lions.

Darren Waller has 2 TDs, Dolphins beat Jets 27-21 but lose Tyreek Hill to serious leg injury

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Darren Waller had a pair of touchdown catches in his first NFL game in nearly two years, and Tua Tagovailoa threw for 177 yards to lead the Miami Dolphins to their first win of the season, 27-21 over the New York Jets. The Dolphins lost star receiver Tyreek Hill to what appeared to be a serious knee injury in the third quarter. Hill was carted off and taken to a hospital. Tagovailoa completed 17 of 25 passes and didn’t have a turnover Monday night as he moved to 7-0 against the Jets as Miami’s starter. The Dolphins are 1-3 while the Jets fell to 0-4.

College-reform bill could generate extra billions by allowing conferences to pool their TV rights

Democratic senators are proposing a bill that would rewrite a 1961 law prohibiting college sports conferences from banding together to sell their media rights. It’s a move they say is designed to protect athletes, Olympics sports and smaller leagues that could be getting priced out of an increasingly expensive era of name-image-likeness deals. The Student Athlete Fairness and Enforcement Act is an attempt to give lawmakers an alternative to a bill on the House side that has yet to come up for a vote in front of the entire chamber.