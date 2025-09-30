MLB Managers fired on Black Monday

Bruce Bochy out as Rangers manager after 3-year stint and the team’s only World Series title

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bruce Bochy will not return as manager of the Texas Rangers after a three-year stint that began with the franchise’s first World Series championship in 2023 before missing the playoffs in both seasons since then. The Rangers announced Monday night that the team and Bochy had mutually agreed to end his managerial tenure. He has been offered a front-office role in an advisory capacity. The move came a day after finishing 81-81 at the end of Bochy’s three-year contract. It’s the first .500 finish in the franchise’s 65 seasons, and a first for the 70-year-old Bochy in 28 seasons overall managing San Diego, San Francisco and Texas. He is baseball’s winningest active manager at 2,252 wins.

Twins fire manager Rocco Baldelli after 70-92 season, missing playoffs in 4 of last 5 years

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have fired manager Rocco Baldelli, ending his seven-year tenure that included three AL Central titles but only one playoff appearance in his final five seasons. The Twins finished 70-92 this year. Baldelli’s firing came following a season marked by a major selloff leading up to the trade deadline. The Twins went 19-35 after the deadline passed following the departure of 10 players from their major league roster. Only the Colorado Rockies fared worse over the final two months. Baldelli is 44. He went 101-61 and won the AL Manager of the Year award as a rookie in 2019.

Giants fire veteran manager Bob Melvin after two years as Buster Posey seeks ‘different voice’

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Manager Bob Melvin has been fired by the San Francisco Giants after the club missed the playoffs for a fourth straight season. Giants President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey had shown his confidence in Melvin by exercising the veteran manager’s contract option for the 2026 season on July 1. But Melvin said after Sunday’s 4-0 victory against Colorado to conclude his second season that he had received no assurances about managing in 2026. The Giants finished 81-81 for one more victory than in Melvin’s first year.