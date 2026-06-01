Knicks beat the Spurs for the NBA Cup, but need to do it in the NBA Finals for the title they crave

GREENBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Knicks declined to hang a banner after beating the San Antonio Spurs to win the NBA Cup. They were waiting to celebrate something bigger. That wait is at 53 years and it can only end now by beating the Spurs again. Nearly a week after clinching their first NBA Finals berth since 1999, the Knicks were at last able to practice Sunday while knowing who they were practicing for. They will play Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. The Spurs beat the Knicks 27 years ago to leave New York without a title since 1973.