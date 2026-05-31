100-year-old veteran attends 1st prom 82 years after missing his own

A World War II veteran attended his first prom this month, more than 80 years after missing his own high school prom, after being called up to military service.

When a group of students at Metea Valley High School in Aurora, Illinois, heard that Ray Svejnoha never got to attend prom, they came together to make sure he could finally go at 100 years old.

When it came time for his high school prom, he said he “didn’t have too much choice — I was supposed to report for duty.”

Svejnoha shared his story with Carey Peterson, an adviser for Metea Valley High School’s Tech Connect club, which helps senior citizens with technology assistance. Students had gotten to know Svejnoha in recent months after working with the residents at his senior living community, according to the school.

Peterson organized a group of students to make Svejnoha’s prom dream come true.

They surprised Svejnoha with a “promposal,” complete with red, white, and blue balloons; American flags; and a decorated poster with the message, “82 years late, but right on time.”

“It never [occurred to] me that the prom was that important in my lifetime, but when they approached me about it, and the way they said it, why, them girls were more excited than I was,” Svejnoha recounted. “After I heard them, well, I was just about as excited, too … it was so nice of them to even think about it.”

The whole community got involved to make the night special: Svejnoha received a haircut, manicure and tux fitting to get ready for the big event.

“I cannot tell you how much I appreciate this, and I love you all,” Svejnoha said over the microphone as he took in the evening, a moment more than eight decades in the making.