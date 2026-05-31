Until bird takes flight, car stays put

They say that a car loses half its value the minute you drive it off the lot. Well, the good news for the buyers of this Ford F-250 is they can’t drive it off the lot just yet.

The Olathe Ford Lincoln dealership in Kansas reports that one of its F-250 trucks has been sitting on the lot despite it being sold. That’s because, as the dealership writes in a Facebook post, a “mama robin [built] a nest right on the truck’s tire.”

“Over the next few days, she laid four beautiful blue eggs, and today, those eggs officially hatched,” the post reads. “The proud parents are now keeping a very close eye on their new babies as they begin their journey toward taking flight.”

It continues, “Because robins and their active nests are federally protected, we legally cannot relocate the nest at this stage and, truthfully, our team has become a little too invested in these babies to rush them out now.”

The dealership also thanks the car’s buyers for their patience and understanding, and quips, “This may be the only F-250 in America currently protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.”