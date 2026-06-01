5/31 Sports Brief

Denny Hamlin storms back from a pole-start penalty to win at Nashville Superspeedway

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Denny Hamlin outraced Christopher Bell over the final four laps after a final restart Sunday night to win the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. Hamlin won for the second time this year and 62nd of his career on a night where he jumped the start off the pole. That penalty put him at the back of the field. The 45-year-old Hamlin raced his way to the front for the thrilling win that had his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Bell and Chase Briscoe making it three-wide before Hamlin took the lead down the backstretch to win by 0.115 seconds. The race started 80 minutes late after rain delayed NASCAR’s Cup Series for a second straight week.

Russell Henley birdies playoff hole to beat Eric Cole at Colonial after 3 birdies to end regulation

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Russell Henley birdied the final three holes to force a playoff with Eric Cole, then made it four it a row with a 5-footer on the first extra hole Sunday at Colonial to win the Charles Schwab Classic. Henley’s late surge denied fellow 37-year-old Cole his first PGA Tour win. Henley earned $1.78 million for his sixth PGA Tour title. Playing in the group ahead of Cole, Henley closed with a 3-under 67. After making 15-foot putts on 16 and 17, he got to 12 under with a 17-footer on 18. Cole parred the final seven holes — eight counting the playoff — in a 70.

The Yankees score 13 runs in an inning for the 1st time in 21 years

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The New York Yankees scored 13 runs in an inning for the first time in nearly 21 years as their first 12 batters in the third reached safely against an overwhelmed pitching staff for the Athletics. The totals in the inning were staggering as the Yankees had 11 hits and four walks. They sent 18 batters to the plate and faced 75 pitches during their most productive inning since scoring 13 runs in the eighth against Tampa Bay on June 21, 2005. It was one off the franchise record for an inning set July 6, 1920, against Washington.

Victor Wembanyama’s respect for Gregg Popovich is clear. And Pop was vital to Spurs’ NBA Finals run

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs had just won the Western Conference finals and earned a trip to the NBA Finals. And he couldn’t wait to call Pop. Gregg Popovich hasn’t coached in more than a year and a half, but the Hall of Famer remains a much-respected and much-needed part of the Spurs. Even though he’s not on the sideline during games, Popovich’s voice is most definitely heard.

Finland beats Switzerland 1-0 in overtime to win men’s ice hockey world championship

ZURICH (AP) — Finland has won the ice hockey world championship for the fifth time, beating Switzerland 1-0 in overtime. The Buffalo Sabres’ Konsta Helenius scored the gold-winning goal 10:42 into overtime. The 20-year-old Helenius netted from the right circle, beating Switzerland goaltender Leonardo Genoni with his team’s 28th shot on goal. Finland also won in 1995, 2011, 2019 and 2022. Norway earlier stunned Canada 3-2 in overtime in the bronze medal game.

Pulisic ends scoring drought, has goal and assist as Americans beat Senegal 3-2 in World Cup warmup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Christian Pulisic ended a five-month scoring drought for club and country with his first international goal since November 2024, Folarin Balogun broke a second-half tie and the United States beat Senegal 3-2 in the Americans’ next-to-last World Cup warmup match. Pulisic set up Sergiño Dest’s opener in the seventh minute, then made it 2-0 off a Ricardo Pepi pass in the 20th for his 33rd international goal. Pulisic had finished his AC Milan season scoreless in a career-high 19 club games since Dec. 28 and was without a goal in eight straight U.S. matches. Sadio Mané scored twice following American mistakes, extending his Senegal record with 54 international goals.

Flight 1978 and Messi’s No 10: Argentina’s arrival in US doubles as tribute to its World Cup success

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Argentina has arrived in Kansas City, Missouri, to prepare for its World Cup title defense. The team landed on Sunday after an 11-hour flight from Buenos Aires. Their first match is against Algeria on June 16 at Arrowhead Stadium. The plane they arrived in featured special livery celebrating Argentina’s World Cup history, including Messi’s iconic No. 10 on the tail. Argentina is the first of four teams making their base camp in the Kansas City metro to arrive. England, the Netherlands and Algeria are due this week. The team plans light training Sunday before a workout Monday. Argentina will play friendlies against Honduras and Iceland before the World Cup.

Marta Kostyuk stuns 4-time champion Iga Swiatek on big day for Ukraine at French Open

PARIS (AP) — There will be a first-time women’s champion at the French Open this year, with two Ukrainian players among the top contenders. Marta Kostyuk, undefeated on clay this season, reached the quarterfinals by defeating four-time champion Iga Swiatek. Kostyuk will face fellow Ukrainian Elina Svitolina next, ensuring an Ukrainian woman will be in the semifinals for the first time in the professional era. Svitolina rallied past Belinda Bencic to advance. None of the remaining players have won the trophy in Paris before. Kostyuk extended her winning streak on clay to 16 matches. In the men’s quarterfinals, it’s Alexander Zverev vs. Rafael Jodar and Jakub Mensik vs. Joao Fonseca.

Celine Boutier rallies from 4 down to win ShopRite LPGA

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — Celine Boutier has won the ShopRite LPGA after rallying with a 66 in the final round. Boutier was four shots behind Soo Bin Joo. She caught up to the 22-year-old South Korean at the turn when Boutier was making three straight birdies. The big moment came on the 13th hole when Boutier made a 30-foot birdie putt. That was the hole where Joo later made a double bogey to fall too far behind. Boutier won for the first time on the LPGA since October 2023. Arpichaya Yubol of Thailand shot 66 and finished second for the second time this year.