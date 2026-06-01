MRI Service Expansion at Klickitat Valley Health

GOLDENDALE, Wash. — Klickitat Valley Health (KVH) is pleased to announce an expansion of MRI services in partnership with Heritage Imaging, the organization that provides KVH’s mobile MRI unit and MRI technologists.

Community members may notice a new, upgraded MRI mobile suite now located on the KVH campus. The larger unit replaces the previous unit and is designed to improve patient comfort and the overall imaging experience.

Beginning in June, KVH plans to expand MRI availability to four days per week, with continued growth anticipated as demand and services evolve.

“Access to advanced imaging can be a real challenge in rural communities,” said Ted Gunnyon, KVH Diagnostic Imaging Manager. “Patients throughout the Gorge and across Washington state are often experiencing weeks-long wait times for MRI appointments. Our goal is to improve access locally and help patients receive the imaging they need faster and closer to home.”

Once insurance prior authorization is obtained, many patients may be able to schedule MRI appointments the same week the exam was ordered, helping reduce delays in diagnosis and treatment planning while minimizing the need to travel outside the community for imaging services.

“We are excited to continue building on our partnership with Heritage Imaging as we expand MRI services at KVH,” Gunnyon said. “This is another important step in strengthening local healthcare access for our community.”

KVH is also continuing to work toward a long-term vision of developing a permanent, fixed-site MRI program in Goldendale. The organization has received support through a combination of federal and state funding efforts, regional economic development partnerships, grant opportunities, and collaboration with private philanthropic organizations to help advance that goal.

Advocacy and support for expanding rural imaging access at KVH has included engagement from members of Washington’s federal delegation, including Senator Patty Murray, Senator Maria Cantwell, and Representative Dan Newhouse, as well as the Klickitat County Public Economic Development Authority (KCPEDA), The City of Goldendale, the Mid Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD) and the Murdock Trust.

“Our partnership with Heritage Imaging has been outstanding, and they have helped us steadily grow MRI access for our community,” Gunnyon said. “At the same time, our long-term vision is to someday build a permanent MRI facility here at KVH and purchase an MRI unit of our own. Ultimately, we would love to offer outpatient MRI services five days a week and have MRI capability available for emergency patients around the clock.”

Patients who see a provider outside of KVH may be able to have their MRI performed at KVH. To begin scheduling, patients are encouraged to ask their healthcare provider to send MRI orders and insurance prior authorization information to KVH Diagnostic Imaging.

Please call 509-773-1020 or fax 509-773-6497 for any Imaging questions or concerns.

About Klickitat Valley Health

Klickitat Valley Health is a Critical Access Hospital and public healthcare district serving Klickitat County and surrounding communities with inpatient, outpatient, emergency, surgical, rehabilitation, diagnostic, and specialty healthcare services.