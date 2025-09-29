More like drink-panzee

There may be an evolutionary reason why a drink at the end of a long day sounds so good.

A new study published on Science.org posits, “Human attraction to alcohol may derive from an evolutionary association between ethanol and fruits consumed by animals in nature.” The study explores this idea through monitoring the chimpanzee consumption of fermented fruit that contains alcohol.

Through eating about 4.5 kilograms of fruit per day, the study says that chimps consume an estimated 14 grams of ethanol, which would correspond to roughly 1.4 “standard drinks by international standards.”

Perhaps it is simply in our nature to get lit.